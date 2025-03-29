Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya has suspended party MLA Adelbert Nongrum and four other party leaders due to alleged anti-party activities.

Nongrum, who represents the North Shillong constituency, received a three-year suspension, effective immediately.

The suspension stemmed from Nongrum’s response to a show-cause notice issued on March 1. VPP vice-president Kara H. Shen stated in a letter dated March 24 that Nongrum’s reply was “defensive, confrontational, and lacked any sign of regret,” indicating a “defiance of party discipline.”

In addition to Nongrum, the VPP also suspended Snarbor Laloo, Imti Jamir, Wilstone Sohshang, and Richinbusiness Marwein, all of whom had sought party tickets for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) elections. The duration of their suspensions was not specified.

Nongrum, who joined the VPP prior to the 2023 Assembly elections after previously representing the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement, had publicly criticized the party.

His discontent surfaced after the VPP did not nominate his preferred candidates for the KHADC polls in February.

He also questioned the party’s selection of Ricky A.J. Syngkon for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat, despite Syngkon’s subsequent victory.

The rift between Nongrum and the VPP had been evident, with his fellow VPP MLAs not supporting his private bills in the Assembly.

The VPP has experienced significant electoral success since the 2023 Assembly elections, winning 17 seats in the KHADC and 8 seats in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, challenging the dominance of the National People’s Party (NPP) and its allies.