Guwahati: Despite recent negative publicity surrounding the infamous honeymoon murder case, Meghalaya’s Shillong has emerged as India’s most-searched travel destination in 2025, according to Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report.

The report ranked Meghalaya’s Shillong above tourism hotspots like Goa and Manali, underscoring its enduring appeal among curious travellers, culture lovers, photographers, and food enthusiasts. Skyscanner credited the hill station for consistently capturing the imagination of visitors from across the country.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Showcasing more than scenic charm, Shillong dazzles with lush hills, forests, and cascading waterfalls that form postcard-like landscapes. The nearby Barapani (Umiam Lake) enhances the experience with its serene, crystal-clear waters, an ideal getaway for those seeking peace and beauty.

Skyscanner’s report highlighted Shillong’s Cherry Blossom Festival as a major seasonal draw, featuring international music acts, vibrant food festivals, art exhibits, and blooming pink landscapes that transform the city into a living canvas each year.

The city pulses with energy through its local markets, lively cafes, and thriving music scene. Tourists often explore cultural landmarks like the Don Bosco Centre for Indigenous Cultures, which showcases the region’s tribal heritage, and the neo-Gothic Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, known for its stained glass and majestic arches.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Adventure seekers frequently head to Shillong Peak, standing at nearly 2,000 metres, to take in sweeping sunset views. The report also praised the Laitlum Canyons, tucked away in the East Khasi Hills, for offering dramatic gorges and breathtaking trekking routes that reward every step with panoramic vistas.