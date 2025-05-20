Guwahati: Meghalaya and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) are celebrating the remarkable achievement of Rifiness Warjri, a 20-year-old NCC cadet and student of St. Anthony’s College, who successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest. With this feat, she becomes the third woman from Meghalaya to conquer the world’s highest peak.

Warjri summited on Sunday as part of a ten-member NCC expedition team. The team reached the 8,848.86-meter peak and unfurled the Indian flag, marking a significant success for the NCC’s mountaineering program.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As the sole cadet selected from the Northeast for this expedition, Warjri demonstrated exceptional resilience. Her Everest climb follows her previous successful ascent of Mount Abi Gamin (7,355 meters) in Uttarakhand in August 2023.

Warjri joins Wansuk Myrthong (2013) and Dolyne Kharbhih (2016) as the women from Meghalaya who have reached the summit of Everest.

Officials have praised Warjri’s achievement as a testament to the values instilled through NCC training and expressed hope that her success will inspire youth across the Northeast.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!