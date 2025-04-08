Guwahati: Syed Mohammed Andaleeb Razi, Principal Secretary of the PWD (R&B) and PHE departments, Meghalaya, passed away in a hotel in Uzbekistan due to a cardiac arrest.

Razi was on a personal visit to Bukhara when the incident occurred.

According to reports, hotel staff had to break open his door after he failed to respond in the morning.

Razi, an officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), had been serving in Meghalaya since his deputation in 2021.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed his condolences over the sudden loss of the senior bureaucrat.

In a post on X, Sangma described Razi as a dedicated officer and a kind-hearted person who had made a lasting impact on many lives.

Deeply pained to hear about the untimely demise of Syed Md. A. Razi, IRTS, Principal Secretary, GoM



Razi’s incredible efficiency and unwavering dedication were evident in every department he handled, and he always took on each task with a level of ownership that inspired those… pic.twitter.com/YJolnGcqEC — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 7, 2025

