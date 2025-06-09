Shillong: Meghalaya, famed for its mesmerizing landscapes and iconic living root bridges, finds its tourism image under unwarranted scrutiny following a tragic incident in May involving a couple from Indore.

The disappearance and subsequent discovery of an Indore-based honeymooner’s body have unfairly cast a shadow on the state, despite the alleged perpetrators being from outside its borders.

Honeymoon Tragedy Unveils Pre-Planned Murder Plot

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, on their honeymoon, were last seen on May 23, 2025, after renting a two-wheeler from Shillong’s Keating Road. Their disappearance in Sohra (Cherrapunji) in East Khasi Hills district, led to a frantic search. On June 4, 2025, Meghalaya Police found Raja’s body, prompting the immediate formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem.

A breakthrough arrived swiftly. By June 9, 2025, police arrested three assailants from Madhya Pradesh. Concurrently, Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Meghalaya DGP I. Nongrang stated that the murder was allegedly pre-planned, with Sonam implicated in orchestrating her husband’s killing. This revelation came after Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav had already requested a CBI probe to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the National Commission for Women had directed the Meghalaya DGP to expand the inquiry and ensure swift arrests.

External Actions Lead to Unjust Blame on Meghalaya

Despite the clear indication of external involvement, the incident unjustly tarnished Meghalaya’s reputation. Sonam’s father publicly asserted her innocence, alleging discrepancies in the Meghalaya police narrative and wrongly implicating the state.

This narrative gained traction on social media platforms like X and Facebook, where some users unjustly vilified Meghalaya’s populace, with abhorrent labels even extending to “cannibals” for residents of the entire Northeast. Certain national media outlets exacerbated the issue by controversially branding Sohra as “crime-prone,” drawing sharp criticism from local leaders who argue such reporting misrepresents the state and defames the entire Northeast region.

Echoes of Past Incidents Further Underscore External Origin

This case regrettably echoes a disturbing 2022 incident where Guwahati Police arrested Bandana Kalita, Dhanti Deka, and Arup Deka for the gruesome murders of Amarjyoti Dey and his mother, Shankari Dey. In that instance, the accused, all from outside Meghalaya, dismembered the bodies and disposed of them in Meghalaya’s gorges. These past crimes, also committed by individuals from outside the state, further highlight the recurring pattern of external factors contributing to the unjust damage to Meghalaya’s image.

Impact on Tourism and a Call for Fair Reporting

These isolated yet severe incidents, demonstrably unrelated to local actions, have unfairly maligned Meghalaya and the broader Northeast, fueling unwarranted criticism from mainland India. The state’s vital tourism sector now faces the challenge of restoring confidence. There are intensified calls for enhanced safety measures, including mandatory guides in remote areas, increased CCTV installation, and stricter protocols for tourist services, drawing parallels to past incidents like one involving a Hungarian tourist in Sohra.

The Meghalaya Police’s swift action in cracking the Raghuvanshi case underscores their commitment to tourist safety. Authorities firmly emphasize that the state remains generally secure, with such crimes often involving outsiders unfairly shifting blame onto locals. The government and local communities are actively working to reinforce Meghalaya’s inherent hospitality and safety, urging responsible reporting and caution against broad generalizations based on incomplete information.