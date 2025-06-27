Meghalaya husband murder

Guwahati: Meghalaya Police have arrested four individuals, including a woman and her alleged lover, in connection with the murder of her husband, Pirot R Marak.

According to sources, Meghalaya police arrested the individuals on Thursday following a post-mortem report that confirmed foul play in Marak’s death.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sources reveal that the arrested individuals identified as Nennen R Marak (the wife), Reknan K Sangma (41), with whom Nennen was allegedly in a relationship, and Nennen’s two brothers, Sengba R Marak and Lepson R Marak.

Meghalaya police have taken Nennen R Marak and three other individuals into custody in connection with the murder of her husband.

The case came to light on April 15, when family members found Pirot R Marak dead at Renggigre village. His family, however, grew suspicious of the circumstances surrounding his sudden death and hurried burial.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On May 7, the victim’s brother, Oman Marak, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Tikrikilla police station, pointing to marital discord and Nennen R Marak’s alleged relationship with Reknan as potential motives.

According to the FIR, tensions had escalated after Nennen allegedly eloped with Reknan on April 10 but returned home four days later. The very next day, family members found Pirot dead, and his body was quickly buried behind their house. The family’s suspicions prompted a demand for an investigation.

Due to the delay in filing the complaint and the body’s burial, Tikrikilla police registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sought court permission to exhume the body.

The exhumation took place on June 12, and the post-mortem report, received on June 22, revealed critical injury marks on the victim’s neck and private parts, directly leading to the arrests.

All four accused are currently in police custody as investigations continue.