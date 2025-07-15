Guwahati: Tourists and locals have warmly welcomed the recent decision to ban plastic food packets at Ward’s Lake in Meghalaya, as the popular Shillong attraction now looks cleaner and more inviting.

Meghalaya’s Tourism Department implemented the ban after it took over the lake’s management from the Forest Department. Officials introduced the measure to improve hygiene and enhance the visitor experience at one of the city’s most frequented destinations.

Explaining the move, a tourism official cited growing concerns over littering, particularly the careless disposal of plastic wrappers and bottles, as a major challenge in keeping the lake and its surroundings clean.

Visitors have already noticed the positive impact. A tourist from Assam praised the effort, saying, “This is a great initiative. It should be replicated at other tourist spots across Meghalaya to help protect the environment.”

Another visitor observed a noticeable improvement in cleanliness. “I remember people throwing bottles and wrappers into the lake. It’s unfortunate that the ban became necessary, but it’s definitely helping,” he said.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh earlier announced a major redevelopment plan for Ward’s Lake. He confirmed that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had approved the proposal, with an initial budget of Rs 18 crore allocated for the first phase.

The revamp will introduce new attractions, including leisure and entertainment zones, cafés, and a musical fountain featuring a light and sound show. Authorities also plan to extend the lake’s opening hours until 10 PM.

To support the expected increase in visitors, the government will widen the approach road leading to the lake.

According to officials, the plastic ban and upcoming infrastructure upgrades highlight the government’s commitment to responsible tourism and environmental sustainability.