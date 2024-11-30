Guwahati: Voice of the People Party (VPP) MP, Ricky Andrew J Syngkon, has reiterated his demand for the formation of a neutral committee comprising industry experts to find solutions to the obstacles hindering the expansion of Umroi Airport in Meghalaya.

In a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Syngkon emphasized the need for meticulous planning and execution to ensure the expansion of the lone functional airport in Meghalaya.

He cited the High Court of Meghalaya’s observation that mid-size aircraft can operate from Shillong Airport, despite challenges.

Syngkon highlighted the present runway’s limitations, which cause load penalties to aircraft like ATR-72 and Bombardier Q-400, affecting their commercial viability.

He stressed the importance of considering these factors while planning the airport’s expansion for bigger aircraft.

The MP also expressed concerns over the proposed additional land acquisition of 22 acres for runway extension, citing the challenges of land acquisition in Meghalaya due to its unique land ownership system.