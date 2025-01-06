Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has urged the Meghalaya government to replace Education Minister Rakkam A Sangha, citing his lack of understanding of key educational issues.

According to VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh, the minister’s “cluelessness” is hindering the progress of the education sector.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: 16 cattle heads seized by villagers in Dibrugarh

Myrboh criticised the minister’s decision to introduce guidebooks for students and teachers, questioning whether this move is a “shortcut technique” to boost pass percentages.

He added that learning outcomes, not examination results, should be the primary measure of educational success.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur: Fire razes seven houses in Tengnoupal

While acknowledging the efforts of some officers to improve the education sector, Myrboh stressed the need for a visionary political leader to spearhead reforms.

The VPP further expressed its determination to drive these reforms if given the opportunity in the future.