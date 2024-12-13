Shillong: Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, Voice of People Party (VPP) chief assured that the party will be cautious in selecting its candidates for the upcoming elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) in Meghalaya.

Addressing a public rally Basaiawmoit introduced the party contestants for various constituencies in the East Khasi Hills and emphasized that the party would not tolerate any disloyalty.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We would not like to give tickets to people who are not faithful to the party,” he stated.

Basaiawmoit also criticized the National People’s Party (NPP)-led government for suppressing the four VPP legislators and accused them of playing “cheap politics.”

He claimed that the government has stopped allocating developmental schemes to the constituencies represented by the VPP.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The VPP supremo expressed confidence in his party’s candidates, stating that they will remain loyal and abide by the party’s ideology.