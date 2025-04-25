Guwahati: Seven villages around the Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi have firmly rejected a proposed Rs 23.60 crore eco-tourism project awarded to E-Factor Experiences Ltd.

Villagers claimed the government never consulted them and expressed concerns that the project would harm the sanctuary’s delicate ecosystem.

During a recent meeting of the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong (Raid Sohkhwai), a council of village headmen, community leaders criticized the Wildlife Department for excluding local voices from the planning process.

They accused officials of pushing the project forward without transparency or engagement.

Headmen from villages, including Umsohma and Umladoh, strongly objected to the proposal.

They stated that local communities have protected the sanctuary for generations and warned that construction and tourism activities would introduce pollution and cause irreversible environmental damage.

They also questioned the fairness of promoting tourism when even residents face restrictions on entering the sanctuary.

At the end of the meeting, all participating headmen unanimously signed a resolution titled “Motion Against the Impending Rs. 23.60 Crore Infra Project at the Sanctuary.”

The villagers called on the Government and environmental organizations to honor their stance and protect the sanctuary from commercial exploitation.