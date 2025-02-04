Shillong: A week after a significant fossil was stolen from Tolegre village in Meghalaya‘s South Garo Hills, police are yet to identify the perpetrators.

South Garo Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Bamaniya confirmed that villagers’ statements have been recorded, and a case was registered on February 28 after two FIRs were filed. “We are investigating,” the SP said.

The fossil was removed after unidentified individuals broke into the site and excavated the area. Sources suggest the theft occurred days before its discovery during a senior official’s inspection.

Meanwhile, Nokmas (village chiefs) of seven villages surrounding Tolegre have accused the Geological Survey of India (GSI) of unauthorized exploration, potentially leading to the theft.

Following an emergency meeting on Saturday, the Nokmas of Tolegre, Jadigindam, Paromgre, Emangre, Asakgre, Dabalgre, and Nokatgre discussed measures to prevent future incidents.

Altar R Marak, spokesperson for the group, said, “We have strong reasons to believe the GSI team was conducting unauthorized exploration, leading to the theft. They trespassed on our land without permission, removing a substantial fossil sample without our knowledge or approval, a fact we’ve shared with the police.”

The Nokmas are considering filing a separate FIR against the GSI.

The Nokmas have now banned all GSI explorations in the area. “We are imposing a blanket ban on all explorations until the investigation is complete and anyone trespassing and looting our caves is apprehended,” Marak added.

They are also demanding a Rs 10 lakh penalty.

The Nokmas have decreed that any future fossil verification will be handled by them, excluding GSI involvement. Moving forward, exploring teams must obtain a No Objection Certificate from the respective Nokmas and be accompanied by local guides. Teams must declare all tools and materials upon entry and exit of the caves. These regulations are effective immediately.

The Nokmas urged public cooperation to protect these “invaluable remnants of time and Earth’s history.”