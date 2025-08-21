Guwahati: Frustration is mounting in Meghalaya as Assam reportedly continues to delay the second phase of their border talks.

Officials from both states were supposed to conduct a joint inspection of disputed areas, but Assam has yet to propose a date, sparking criticism over its slow approach to resolving the long-standing issue.

Members of the Ri-Bhoi regional committee have renewed calls to break the deadlock, urging immediate action. United Democratic Party (UDP) legislator and committee member Mayralborn Syiem stressed the need for urgency.

“We’re eager to receive a date soon and settle this matter once and for all,” said Syiem, underlining the decades-old nature of the dispute.

Addressing the recent flare-up in Maikhuli, Syiem stated the importance of maintaining peace. “Everyone wants calm and stability. These clashes are unfortunate, especially when both sides share a friendly relationship,” he said. He acknowledged that similar incidents had occurred in the past and praised both district administrations for working to find peaceful solutions.

Syiem called for talks at higher levels of governance, whether Deputy Commissioners, Chief Secretaries, or Chief Ministers, to resolve the issue comprehensively. However, he also acknowledged that the delays stem from several complexities.

“This is a delicate matter. Even in areas where we’ve reached agreements, not every decision satisfies all sides. We must consider people’s sentiments at a local level and look at each case with precision,” he added.

Previously, both states resolved disputes in six out of twelve areas, signing an agreement in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The remaining areas, Langpih, Borduar, Deshdoomreah, Block I-II, Psiar-Khanduli, and Nongwah-Mawtamur (Garbhanga), are up for discussion in the second phase.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated in Maikhuli village, Ri-Bhoi, after residents from Meghalaya reportedly dismantled electric poles installed by the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB), sparking clashes between locals on both sides.

To prevent further violence, the Ri-Bhoi district administration ramped up security, deploying police forces from both states to deter any unrest. Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal, Senior Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Singh Rathore, and Magistrate Eric Dkhar visited the village to reassure residents and encourage dialogue.

Authorities have also proposed the formation of a peace committee comprising representatives from both states. This body will work proactively to address disputes before they escalate.