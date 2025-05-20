Meghalaya: Unidentified body found in East Jaintia Hills

Guwahati: Police in East Jaintia Hills District of Meghalaya are seeking public help to identify a deceased man found near National Highway 06 in the Kuliang area on Saturday morning.

The body, in an advanced state of decomposition, was discovered wrapped in a blanket after a traveler noticed a foul smell coming from nearby bushes while passing by.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The traveler, who was journeying from Mizoram in a Tata Sumo, immediately informed staff at the Umkiang Police Patrol Post.

Meghalaya | Body of Assam man found inside car in Ri-Bhoi

An on-site inquest revealed no visible injuries on the body due to its condition, according to a statement from the Superintendent of Police’s office.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities estimate the deceased to be a male aged between 35 and 40 years, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a medium build and fair complexion. At the time of discovery, he was wearing black trousers, a green T-shirt, and a white thread tied around his waist—an indication of possible Hindu spiritual beliefs.

Also Read: Assam: Body found in Brahmaputra in Guwahati

The body was transported to Civil Hospital in Khliehriat for a post-mortem examination and is currently being held in the hospital morgue pending identification.

Sub-Inspector P Phawa is leading the investigation. The Superintendent of Police has appealed to the public to come forward with any information and urged them to contact the investigating officer at 8131904491 immediately.