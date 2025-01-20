Guwahati: The unfenced Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya has once again sparked concerns over illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

The main point of contention lies in the disagreement over the border fencing’s construction location.

While locals advocate for the fence to be erected along the Zero Line, the 1975 Indo-Bangladesh Agreement prohibits permanent structures within 150 meters of the international border.

This discrepancy has led to a stalemate, leaving around 50-70 km of the border unfenced, particularly in Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has urged the state government to expedite the fencing process, highlighting the vulnerabilities along the 443-km border.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has acknowledged the challenges, emphasizing the need for consensus.

“We cannot bulldoze people; we want to bring them on board and work with the Ministry of Home Affairs to resolve this matter,” Sangma said.

The lack of fencing has exposed Meghalaya to significant security risks, with reports of increased illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

Instances of Bangladeshi nationals being apprehended while attempting to enter Meghalaya illegally have heightened concerns about border management.