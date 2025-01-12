Shillong: Meghalaya Congress leader and Tura MP Saleng Sangma has appealed to the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law, and Justice to expedite measures for making Baljek Airport functional.

Despite being built decades ago, the airport remains non-operational, occasionally hosting music festivals.

Sangma’s on the long-standing issue has received a positive response from the Standing Committee.

The committee has requested the state government to provide the necessary licenses and documents to move forward with the process.

Furthermore, Sangma advocated for increasing the frequency of the Shillong-Delhi flight from bi-weekly to daily.

The committee also addressed broader aviation concerns, including high airfares and exorbitant parking fees at airports nationwide.

Located in Meghalaya, Baljek Airport, also known as Tura Airport or VETU Airport, is a public airport situated 33 km northeast of Tura.