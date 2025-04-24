Guwahati: In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local resident, the Meghalaya government has ramped up security along the Bangladesh border.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh confirmed that authorities have stepped up vigilance and are coordinating closely with the Border Security Force (BSF) to monitor the situation. He stated that Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is personally overseeing developments related to border security.

Lyngdoh noted that he has held discussions with the Director General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang, regarding enhancements to the state’s security setup. As part of the government’s response, officials are moving ahead with plans to fill approximately 3,000 police vacancies and are working with central agencies to plug security loopholes.

Calling the Pahalgam attack a “drastic and inhuman act,” Lyngdoh expressed solidarity with the Union government in its efforts to combat terrorism. He affirmed Meghalaya’s commitment to national security and regional stability.

Meanwhile, in Jaintia Hills, members of the Jaintia National Council (JNC) detained five individuals suspected of illegally crossing the border from Bangladesh. The group was intercepted during a targeted check along National Highway-6 on Wednesday.

According to the JNC, the suspects lacked valid documentation and allegedly admitted to entering India with the help of local brokers. These brokers reportedly charged fees ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 to assist their passage, with the goal of helping them find work in the Umpleng Cement area.

The JNC handed the individuals over to infiltration authorities at Umtyra for further questioning. The council also demanded a full investigation into the matter and urged law enforcement to hold those responsible accountable.

Criticizing the BSF for what it described as lapses in surveillance, the JNC alleged that the group crossed the international border without facing any resistance. The Council claimed such security failures embolden human traffickers and threaten the safety of local communities.

In addition, the JNC condemned the role of local intermediaries who reportedly facilitate the movement of undocumented foreigners for personal profit. The council pledged to identify and expose these brokers, calling for strict legal action to protect the region’s integrity.

The JNC further alleged that many Bangladeshi nationals have already settled in areas like Umpleng, Soo Kilo, and Lad Rymbai. It announced plans to take additional steps to address the growing concern over illegal migration in the near future.