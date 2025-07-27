Tura: A 17-year-old boy on Friday killed his elder brother with an axe during an argument at the Chitoktak locality in Meghalaya’s Tura.

The younger brother was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The accused, a resident of Deran Gittim, Chitoktak, was in an intoxicated state when he began arguing with his mother and others.

During the altercation, he struck his elder brother, Jekil M Sangma, with an axe, causing severe injuries.

Jekil M Sangma was rushed to Tura Civil Hospital but was declared brought dead.

Following the incident, the younger brother fled the scene but was later brought to the Chandmary Beat House by family members on Saturday morning.