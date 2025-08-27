Shillong: Heipor Uni Bang, principal and founder of K B Memorial Secondary School in Wapung, East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, has been named among the recipients of the National Teachers’ Award 2025, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Bang will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on Teachers’ Day, September 5. He is one of 45 awardees from across India, including seven from the Northeast.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma congratulated Bang, saying the recognition “brings great pride to Meghalaya” and highlights his “unwavering dedication and impactful contribution to education.”

Khliehriat MLA Kyrmen Shylla noted that Bang began teaching in 2009 after earning an MSc in Botany. In 2013, he established K B Memorial Secondary School to provide affordable English-medium education, charging just Rs 200 per month, while offering free education to students with disabilities. Bang completed his PhD in environmental management in 2024.

Community leaders and educationists lauded Bang as an inspiration and a shining example of vision and service in the teaching profession.

Instituted by the Ministry of Education, the National Teachers’ Award recognises educators whose dedication has significantly improved school education and positively transformed the lives of students. Bang previously received the District Teachers’ Award in 2021 and the State Teachers’ Award in 2024.