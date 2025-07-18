Shillong: The East Khasi Hills Taxi Welfare Association (EKHTWA) on Thursday said it will announce its position on the Meghalaya government’s newly proposed safety regulations for commercial vehicles only after holding discussions with the concerned authorities.

“We are awaiting a meeting with the government, as indicated. Only after thorough deliberation will we declare our stance,” said EKHTWA president Wandonbok Jyrwa.

The Meghalaya government recently introduced a new safety directive mandating all commercial vehicles to visibly display the driver’s name, licence number, contact information, and address. The move aims to bolster passenger safety—especially for women and solo commuters.

While acknowledging the importance of safety, Jyrwa emphasized the need for the government to first ensure round-the-clock deployment of traffic personnel. “There should be no excuse of staff shortage. Many youths, including taxi drivers, are ready to join the police force if given an opportunity,” he stated.

Jyrwa also advised commuters to remain vigilant while travelling. “Passengers should always note the taxi’s registration number and share it with friends or family. Those with smartphones can take photos of the cab from outside and inside,” he suggested.

Commenting on driver behavior, he said that although most taxi drivers are law-abiding, a few with criminal intent can jeopardize the safety of passengers. “Passengers should avoid boarding taxis driven by individuals who appear inebriated. Legal action must be taken against such drivers,” he said.

Jyrwa further added that EKHTWA has taken strict disciplinary actions against drivers found involved in drug-related offences in areas like Polo and Them Bijoy. “We do not want the entire taxi community to be maligned because of a few wrongdoers,” he asserted.

As per the new government rule, once implemented, vehicle owners will be given a one-month window to comply with the guidelines.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who also oversees the Transport Department. The regulation will apply to all commercial vehicles operating under permits issued by the Transport Department through respective district transport offices.

The rule will initially cover only four-wheeled commercial vehicles. Two-wheelers may be brought under its purview later, subject to feasibility. Private, government-owned, and government enterprise vehicles will remain exempt from the rule.