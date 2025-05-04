Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Saturday intensified its protest against the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), accusing Director Nalin Mehta of misrepresenting the need for central approval to implement an 80:20 female-to-male ratio in nursing appointments.

KSU general secretary Donald V Thabah, addressing reporters, dismissed Prof. Mehta’s response to their ongoing sit-in as “unsatisfactory.” The union is demanding action on several job recruitment issues.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“NEIGRIHMS possesses a governing council with the authority to decide on institute matters, including recruitment. The claim that central approval is awaited is misleading,” asserted Thabah, highlighting the council’s composition, which includes the director, local representatives, prominent citizens, and Union Health Ministry officials.

Thabah warned of continued agitation unless the director prioritizes the interests of local youth in recruitment policies.

“Our protest will persist until we receive a concrete and favorable response. We are prepared to escalate our actions if necessary,” he declared.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Responding to concerns raised by the NEIGRIHMS Faculty Association (NFA) regarding the protests, Thabah clarified that their demonstrations have not disrupted hospital operations.

He deemed the NFA’s concerns “irrelevant,” stating, “Our grievance is solely with the director’s decisions, which have caused significant frustration. We have no conflict with the institute itself.”

The KSU expressed openness to dialogue with those questioning their stance. “We are ready to explain our position and the reasons that have compelled us to take this drastic step,” Thabah stated.

He cited the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal as a precedent, noting its predominantly local staff and its independent implementation of the 80:20 gender ratio in nursing recruitment without central clearance.

The KSU also criticized the NPP-led MDA government for its inaction. “The state government has a responsibility to advocate for local youth, particularly regarding employment opportunities within central institutions in Meghalaya,” Thabah said.

Saturday marked the third day of the KSU’s sit-in at the NEIGRIHMS administrative block. The union had previously submitted a 10-point charter of demands to the institute, urging immediate corrective measures.

A key concern is the alleged gender imbalance in the 2023 nursing officer recruitment through NORCET, which the KSU labeled a “serious oversight.”

They alleged that most male recruits were “leftovers” from other institutions, hired due to NEIGRIHMS’ failure to adhere to the 80:20 female-to-male ratio.

The KSU’s additional demands include reinstating the upper age limit for nursing officer posts to 35 years and relaxing the age limit for candidates from reserved categories.