Shillong: The North Eastern Hill University Students’ Union (NEHUSU) and the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU)’s NEHU unit on Saturday urged the Centre for immediate intervention to address the findings of a two-member committee investigating alleged mismanagement and administrative failures at the university.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, NEHUSU General Secretary Toniho Kharsati highlighted that the committee, appointed by the Ministry on November 14, 2024, had visited the university and received evidence against Vice-Chancellor Prof. P.S. Shukla from student bodies.

The committee was granted a 15-day extension to finalize its report, as per the Chairman’s letter dated November 28, 2024.

However, as of January 4, 2025, no notification or update regarding the report has been received.

Kharsati expressed concern over the delay and urged Pradhan to expedite a response and take prompt action on the committee’s findings.

“His (Prof. Shukla’s) administration has been marked by inadequate and ineffective management, which has severely undermined the credibility and integrity of NEHU‘s governance,” Kharsati stated, demanding Prof. Shukla’s immediate removal.

The student organizations declared they would not cooperate with any directives issued by Prof. Shukla, citing a loss of trust and confidence in his leadership.

They further resolved to prevent Prof. Shukla from entering the university premises, deeming his continued presence detrimental to the institution’s progress.

The letter concluded with a request for urgent intervention to restore the integrity and proper functioning of NEHU.