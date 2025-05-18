Shilllong: Meghalaya Assembly Speaker and North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma acknowledged the calls for an investigation into the death of Abiel Salchiana Ch. Marak, a nursing student at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

Sangma stated on Saturday that he would support a proper investigation if the family demands it.

However, he emphasized his intent to consult with the deceased’s family, who reside in his constituency, before commenting further.

“It is very unfortunate, and certainly, if there is a demand, there should be a proper investigation. But I cannot comment as of now,” Sangma said.

He refrained from elaborating, noting his recent return from Delhi and planned visit to the bereaved family on Sunday.

Regarding the increasing calls for a judicial inquiry, Sangma reiterated, “There is certainly a demand for a judicial inquiry, but without meeting and consulting the family, it would not be appropriate for me to comment.”

The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) and the Garo Students’ Union (GSU) have both publicly demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

The GSU also called for full cooperation from the RIMS administration during the investigation and urged the suspension of individuals allegedly complicit, pending the inquiry’s outcome.

The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress has also expressed support for the GSU’s demand for an impartial judicial inquiry to determine the truth behind the 21-year-old student’s death.