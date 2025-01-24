Guwahati: Six suspected Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya.

The BSF troops from the 172 Battalion reportedly detected suspicious movements, prompting a search operation that led to the interception of the group.

The apprehended individuals were identified as 26-year-old Shilpi, her three children, 23-year-old Rumana, and her 7-year-old son.

Investigations revealed that the group had entered India illegally several months ago and had been working as domestic workers in Bangalore.

However, they were apprehended as they attempted to return to Bangladesh.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the Umkiang police patrol post for further legal proceedings.

This incident comes as the BSF has launched a 10-day “Ops Alert” exercise along the India-Bangladesh border to ensure heightened security during the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.