Shillong: The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) will examine the report of former Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagpal Singh Dhanoa on December 19 regarding the alleged hit-and-run case involving Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh’s convoy during the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival.

The incident, which occurred on November 15, involved a police escort vehicle allegedly hitting a biker, Hudderfield Rymbui, who was on his way to the festival. The incident sparked widespread resentment and demands for an end to the VIP culture in Meghalaya.

The MHRC had issued a notice to the former Ri-Bhoi SP following the incident, and Dhanoa was subsequently transferred out of the district and appointed head of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

MHRC Chairperson Justice (retd) T Vaiphei stated that the Commission would deal with the former SP on the incident as he was responsible for the affairs of the district at the time of the incident.

The Commission has not received the report yet and has directed Dhanoa to file it on or before December 19.

The MHRC will review the report before deciding on the next course of action, which may include summoning the former SP or the incumbent SP of Ri-Bhoi, Vivekanand Singh Rathore

The Commission issued the notice on November 21 after Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress president Joplin Scott Shylla lodged a complaint.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, however, has denied the allegations, suspecting a political ploy behind attempts to link his name to the hit-and-run case.