Shillong: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL)’s efforts to complete the first package of the Shillong-Dawki road project in Meghalaya are facing significant delays due to a lack of clearance from the Indian Army.

According to an NHIDCL official, bitumen laying work on approximately 8 kilometers of the road is progressing well, except for sections passing through Army-controlled areas.

The first package, a crucial four-lane stretch from Rilbong to Upper Shillong, encounters challenges due to the presence of Defense establishments.

A major hurdle is the delay in obtaining Army permission to construct a boundary wall, a critical step for project advancement. The plan includes a vehicle underpass to connect Army camps, with the main road passing over.

Despite an MoU signed in 2020 between the Army and NHIDCL, the Army has yet to approve the demolition of their existing wall after the construction of a replacement wall.

“The construction of the main road requires a service road for traffic movement. Our plan was to build the internal wall first, then demolish the existing one. However, Army authorities frequently halt our work,” The Shillong Times quoted an NHIDCL official as saying.

Attempts to resolve the issue by meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 101 Area have been unsuccessful, leaving the project stalled in these sections.

Frustrated with the delays, NHIDCL has decided to proceed with completing the bitumen laying work on the road, excluding the Army areas, if permissions are not granted soon.

The official stated, “If they give us permission now, we will include the Army areas in the work. If not, we will finish the road in all other sections by March-April.”

The Shillong-Dawki project is a vital infrastructure initiative aimed at improving regional connectivity. The lack of cooperation from the Defense authorities poses a significant obstacle to its timely completion.