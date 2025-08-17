Shillong: The long-anticipated expansion of Shillong Airport at Umroi in Meghalaya is one step closer to reality. The Meghalaya government has successfully acquired the land needed to extend the runway from 1,829 meters to 2,400 meters, a crucial upgrade that will allow larger aircraft like the Airbus to land.

Construction is set to begin soon. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced the development during the 79th Independence Day celebrations, stating that the extended runway will open Shillong and the Northeast to greater passenger and air cargo potential.

This upgrade will allow for the operation of larger narrow-body and select wide-body aircraft.

Sangma also highlighted the state’s ongoing commitment to infrastructure development, acknowledging the serious challenges posed by Meghalaya’s steep terrain and heavy rainfall. “Our hills, while breathtaking, pose serious challenges for construction,” he said.

“The steep terrain and heavy rainfall often wash away roads, and the cost of construction is high. Despite these difficulties, we remain committed to ensuring safe and reliable roads for our citizens,” Sangma said.

Despite these challenges, the state’s road network has expanded significantly over the past decade, from less than 10,000 km to over 14,000 km, connecting 280 villages and adding new bridges.

This progress has been supported by central government assistance, with Sangma crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving key projects like the high-speed corridor from Mawlyngkhung to Silchar and the 29 km Tura bypass.