Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has launched an initiative to introduce electric taxis in Shillong, aiming to encourage eco-friendly and non-motorised modes of transport in the state capital.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma recently announced that his administration is developing a new policy to facilitate the adoption of electric taxis across Meghalaya. “We’re working to increase the use of electric vehicles and promote walking and other non-motorised transport in Shillong,” Sangma stated.

As part of this green mobility push, the state will soon receive its first fleet of 50 electric buses. The initiative builds on the earlier rollout of STEMS buses in schools—a project the government now plans to transition to electric models.

Sangma acknowledged that initially, many Shillong residents were hesitant about bus-based public transport. However, he noted a growing acceptance, with more people recognizing its convenience. “The next goal is to replace these buses with electric ones,” he said.

In addition to promoting electric vehicles, the government is working to improve pedestrian infrastructure. Sangma highlighted Shillong’s walkability and underlined the urgent need to expand footpaths and walkways. “Most locations in Shillong are easily accessible on foot. The challenge is the lack of proper pedestrian spaces, and we are addressing that,” he added.

Looking forward, the state government also intends to expand electric vehicle operations beyond Shillong to towns like Jowai, Tura, and Nongstoin.

Under the Shillong Urban Mobility Policy 2024, aimed at easing traffic congestion, the government plans to deploy 100 electric buses in the city. These buses will be acquired through the Prime Minister’s eBus Sewa Scheme. To support the initiative, authorities have approved ?13 crore as a capital subsidy to build an e-bus depot at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township.