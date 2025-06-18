Guwahati: Meghalaya has seen a dramatic rise in HIV/AIDS cases, surging by over 221% in the past 19 years, prompting urgent calls for action from Health and Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

On Tuesday, she addressed the media and appealed to both communities and political leaders to confront the health crisis head-on, without shame or discrimination.

Lyngdoh emphasized that while Meghalaya’s increase is alarming, neighboring Tripura recorded an even steeper rise of more than 330%.

She cautioned against using these figures to stigmatize the state and instead urged a shift in focus toward collaborative and compassionate solutions.

Calling for deeper grassroots involvement, the minister asked legislators, MDCs, and local leaders to engage directly with affected communities.

She argued that effective intervention depends on empathy, honesty, and a willingness to challenge societal taboos.

To address the crisis, the state government launched an Integrated Health Campaign targeting HIV/AIDS, with plans to deliver focused outreach to vulnerable populations.

Lyngdoh noted that some communities remain disproportionately at risk and require support measures that preserve dignity and privacy.

After leading an interdepartmental review, Lyngdoh identified poor coordination among departments like health, education, and social welfare as a significant barrier.

She criticized the siloed functioning of these bodies, which she said contributes to missed opportunities in prevention and treatment. Going forward, she urged departments to align their efforts, reduce new infections, and increase access to healthcare services.

The minister also expressed concern over the general lack of public awareness surrounding HIV/AIDS. Many people, she noted, remain uninformed about the disease and its symptoms. She warned that silence and ignorance not only delay diagnosis but also fuel further spread.

Lyngdoh raised the issue of injecting drug use, calling it a key driver of HIV transmission. She questioned whether society is prepared to openly discuss the growing drug problem, which she said is quietly infiltrating households and neighborhoods.

Addressing the complex issue of harm-reduction strategies, she acknowledged the effectiveness of needle exchange programs but pointed out the ethical tension in promoting such initiatives without normalizing substance abuse. She called for a balanced, well-defined approach that protects public health while discouraging drug misuse.

Lyngdoh also touched on the topic of commercial sex work, noting that societal judgment often hinders open dialogue and intervention.

She challenged communities to confront the realities behind sex work with understanding rather than condemnation, arguing that moralistic attitudes only deepen the crisis.

She concluded by stressing the need to rebuild institutional systems on a foundation of trust, especially for marginalized and at-risk groups.

According to her, Meghalaya stands at a turning point where such reforms are not just timely but necessary.

In preparation for the International Day Against Drug Abuse on June 26, Lyngdoh instructed all relevant departments to develop coordinated action plans. These strategies, she said, must address HIV/AIDS and drug-related challenges through unified, multi-sector collaboration.