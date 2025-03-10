Guwahati: Meghalaya has requested an exemption from the National Council for Teacher Education’s (NCTE) regulations to expand the availability of spots in teacher training programs like B.Ed. and D.El.Ed.

Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma said, “We have reached out to NCTE, asking for an exemption from some criteria to increase the intake for B.Ed. and D.El.Ed. courses.”

He explained that Meghalaya currently offers only 200 spots for D.El.Ed. training because of a shortage of training facilities.

“We provide short-term training to teachers, but the NCTE does not recognize these programs,” Sangma noted.

He highlighted the challenge of having 18,000 untrained teachers in the state.

“Many of these teachers complete practical training through short-term courses, but since the NCTE does not recognize these programs, they are still considered untrained,” he said.

To improve teaching quality, the government has been sending math and science teachers to IIT Guwahati for specialized training, including skill development camps and residential training.

Sangma emphasized that the government is prioritizing the improvement of human resources in education.

“Our math and science teachers trained at IIT Guwahati last year, and we’re also collaborating with NGOs to offer teacher orientation programs. We believe these efforts will significantly enhance education standards in the future,” Sangma stated.

He also mentioned the government’s efforts to upgrade school infrastructure. “Under Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s leadership, we have built new schools, renovated over 2,000 existing schools, and constructed many new secondary and higher secondary schools, along with college buildings,” he added.