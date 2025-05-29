Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has ruled out any criminal conspiracy in the disappearance of a tourist couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, who went missing on May 23.

Authorities discovered the scooter the couple had rented from Shillong abandoned near Sohra, prompting an intensive search operation.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh clarified that the situation does not indicate foul play, stating that Meghalaya remains a peaceful and tourist-friendly destination.

“We have not abandoned the search efforts and remain hopeful of locating the couple soon,” he said on Wednesday. He also acknowledged the practical challenge of policing every inch of remote tourist spots.

Lyngdoh reiterated the importance of tourists adhering to safety advisories, especially regarding the region’s unpredictable weather and challenging terrain. “Visitors must be aware of how far they can go without endangering themselves,” he added.

To enhance tourist safety, he announced that the state will soon deploy “tourist buddies,” local guides trained to assist visitors. The recruitment process for this initiative is already underway.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Alexander L. Hek visited Sohra to monitor the rescue operations firsthand. Officials briefed him on the search efforts and the timeline leading up to the couple’s disappearance.

“We are mobilizing all possible resources to trace them,” Hek stated, adding that he visited the area at the request of his party colleagues in Madhya Pradesh.

Three search teams, assisted by drone surveillance from NESAC, sniffer dogs, and Special Operations Team personnel, have been combing areas including Nongriat, Pyndemdkhar, Mawlakhiat, Mawsahew, Wahkaliar, and Weisawdong.

Authorities are also expanding the search to gorges along Mawkdok, Umdiengpoh, and Sohra Rim, along the Shillong-Sohra route.

Officials have asked local residents to report any sightings, while Block Development Officers have been instructed to ensure that field staff actively gather information from the communities.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Shillong Hotels expressed concern over the incident. President Parambir Singh Sehdave urged authorities to prioritize the safe return of the missing couple and offered prayers for their well-being.