Guwahati: The Ri-Bhoi district administration has formally submitted a report to the District Council Affairs (DCA) Department concerning the shutdown of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) toll gate at Umdihar in Meghalaya.

Speaking on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal confirmed the submission and clarified that the DCA, which oversees matters related to Autonomous District Councils in Meghalaya, would handle the issue.

In the report, officials explained that they acted after discovering the toll gate stood just five meters from the edge of the National Highway, a potential violation of highway regulations.

The administration also questioned whether KHADC had secured the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the relevant authority before operating the toll gate.

The DCA had previously emphasized that any authority intending to establish toll gates on national highways, state highways, or major district roads must obtain a valid NOC from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the state government.

Meanwhile, Grace Mary Kharpuri, a member of the district council from the opposition, raised concerns over the toll gate’s legality. She referenced a court ruling that prohibits the placement of toll or check gates directly along national highways.

In response to the closure, KHADC Executive Member in charge of Trade, Winston Tony Lyngdoh, accused the Ri-Bhoi administration of using force to dismantle the toll gate without prior notice or official communication.

Lyngdoh maintained that the toll gate had been operational for years and insisted it was not illegal. He added that the Executive Committee (EC) was still waiting for a formal response from the deputy commissioner.

This situation follows a directive issued in June 2022, when the state government instructed both the KHADC and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) to immediately shut down toll gates installed along national and state highways.

The order came during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and council representatives in attendance.