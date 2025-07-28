Guwahati: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh expressed deep concern over the rising number of HIV-positive births in Meghalaya, revealing that more than 400 children in the state have been born with the virus. She attributed this alarming figure to insufficient awareness and delays in testing.

Lyngdoh emphasized the need to challenge societal attitudes that normalize risky behaviour while discouraging open conversations about protection and consent. She called on communities to unite in efforts to eliminate HIV-positive births by 2028.

At the same time, Lyngdoh highlighted systemic barriers that prevent victims, especially women, from reporting abuse. She pointed out that social stigma and lack of cooperation from authorities often discourage women from seeking help.

Urging a cultural transformation, Lyngdoh encouraged women to lead the charge in demanding accountability from both society and within their own homes and relationships.

“No police force can protect you better than you protect yourself. When you protect yourself, you protect your community. Let us pledge to raise a generation free from HIV,” she said.

