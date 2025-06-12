Guwahati: Several cities and towns across Northeast India, including Meghalaya’s Shillong, have been grappling with intense heat and humidity, as temperatures continue to surge well beyond the seasonal average over the past few days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a bulletin on Wednesday evening, forecasting the continuation of hot and humid weather across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya for the next 24 hours.

“Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience warm nights, while maximum temperatures may remain three to five degrees Celsius above normal across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura,” the bulletin stated.

Despite the heatwave-like conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted possible relief in the form of isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

On Wednesday, Shillong recorded a maximum temperature of 27.6°C, 3.9°C above the usual. Guwahati scorched at 37.4°C, 4.9°C above normal, while Dibrugarh reported 37.3°C, exceeding the average by 5.8°C, with a minimum temperature of 24.9°C.

Tezpur faced a maximum of 37.1°C, 5.5°C above normal, and a minimum of 27.9°C. In Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar reported a high of 38.6°C, and Pasighat reached 38.4°C. Meanwhile, Agartala recorded 35.6°C, and Kohima stood at a relatively moderate 29.6°C.

Meteorologists have attributed the persistent heat and humidity to prevailing atmospheric conditions and have advised residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.