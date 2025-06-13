Guwahati: Meghalaya Police on Thursday confirmed that Raj Kushwaha is the “mastermind” behind the murder of 30-year-old Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Sohra on May 23.

This chilling revelation comes after the first day of interrogation involving all five accused, including Raja’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, who, along with the others, succeeded in their fourth attempt to murder him.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, officially disclosed Raj Kushwaha’s central role, stating, “At this juncture, it is very clear there is a love angle. Raj is the mastermind, Sonam is a partner.” Earlier on Thursday, DIG (Eastern Range) Davis N.R. Marak corroborated that both Sonam and Raj had confessed their involvement in the elaborate conspiracy to kill Raja.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed by East Khasi Hills police with assistance from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh police, arrested all five accused: Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, Anand Kurmi, Akash Rajput, and Vishal Singh Chauhan.

Subsequently, a Shillong court granted the SIT an eight-day police remand on Wednesday after the Meghalaya police brought them to Shillong.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

SP Syiem revealed the shocking timeline, stating that Raj Kushwaha conceived the plan to eliminate Raja a significant 11 days before Raja and Sonam’s marriage on May 11 in Indore.

Police confirmed the accused made three unsuccessful attempts to murder Raja before finally succeeding.

According to SP Syiem, “They wanted to get rid of Raja at various places.” Initial plans to eliminate Raja in Guwahati failed. A second attempt in Nongriat (where the couple spent the night of May 22) was abandoned due to difficulties in finding a suitable body disposal site. A third attempt occurred between Mawlikhiat and Weisawdong when Raja stepped away to answer nature’s call.

The final, fatal act transpired in Weisawdong on May 23. Raja and Sonam had arrived in Sohra on May 22. Initially, on May 24, family members filed a missing person report after the couple disappeared from their homestay in Sohra.

Authorities eventually recovered Raja Raghuvanshi’s body from a deep gorge in Weisawdong on June 2.

“Sonam loved someone else and had to marry another,” SP Syiem explained, pointing to the underlying motive. Sonam was reportedly in Indore when authorities recovered Raja’s body.

“Following the arrest of Akash, one of the accomplices, Raj Kushwaha allegedly instructed Sonam to resurface wherever she was, which ultimately led to her apprehension, ” the SP added.