Shillong: The Meghalaya Police will send all collected material evidence from the recovery of Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi’s body to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Hyderabad for further analysis.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem stated that the evidence is currently being air-dried before being dispatched to the CFSL.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The material includes a possible murder weapon a machete along with clothes, shoes, a damaged mobile phone, and a smartwatch.

Additionally, the search team found a blood-stained raincoat at a separate location in the area. Luggage belonging to Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam who remains missing was also recovered from a homestay.

Meanwhile, the search for Sonam Raghuvanshi continued without success. A team of 60 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), assisted by local guides, scoured a 5-kilometer radius near Weisawdong Falls, where Raja’s body was found.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

NDRF team commander Lal Ringson reported that the search lasted six hours and covered upstream areas but yielded no clues. He confirmed that the search will resume tomorrow.