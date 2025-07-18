Shillong: Meghalaya Police have initiated an investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment process conducted by the Office of the Controller General of Communication Accounts (CGCA) in Shillong, officials said on Friday.

The inquiry began following internal scrutiny and formal communication with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the CGCA, they added.

According to officials, the probe was prompted by allegations that a candidate had secured a government position in April using forged documents.

A police complaint has been filed in connection with the matter, leading to the ongoing investigation.