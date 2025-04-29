Guwahati: Police and CRPF personnel stationed at NEHU in Meghalaya left the university campus around 9.30 pm on Monday after students threatened to boycott classes unless the security forces were removed.

Before this, NEHUSU General Secretary Toniho S Kharsati stated that if the security forces insisted on remaining on campus, students would have no choice but to vacate.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He questioned whether the government valued student welfare or was more concerned with protecting a faculty member against unproven allegations.

He criticized the deployment of security forces, pointing out that the university authorities had not authorized their presence on campus.

Kharsati mocked the administration’s justification, claiming they were merely following orders from “higher authorities.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also questioned the necessity of deploying over 100 security personnel to protect one individual, describing the move as oppressive and harassing.

Kharsati pointed out the unnecessary police presence near the male and female hostels, noting that there was no valid reason for it.

He condemned the deployment as “unreasonable” and “arbitrary,” especially after the Acting Vice-Chancellor’s letter, which denied approval for the police presence.

Under pressure from students, Acting Vice-Chancellor of NEHU, Prof. Sherwin May Sungoh, wrote to both DGP Idashisha Nongrang and East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah, expressing concern over the unauthorized presence of police and CRPF personnel.

She stated that the sudden deployment of security forces had caused widespread fear among the campus community and requested the immediate withdrawal of the personnel to restore normalcy.

She reassured the community that NEHU’s security team would patrol the campus and that they would request state police assistance if needed.