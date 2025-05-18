Guwahati: Meghalaya Police arrested two individuals in North Garo Hill district on Saturday for allegedly promoting anti-India sentiments and encouraging attacks by Pakistan.

Police identified the accused as Silgring D Sangma from Chorebolbok village and Asbath B Marak from Chambildam village under the Bajengdoba police station.

According to police, the arrests followed an FIR lodged by the North Garo Hills district administration at Bajengdoba police station on May 15.

Subsequently, the North Garo Hill district police arrested the two individuals.

Bajengdoba Police registered a case under Case No. 14/2025, citing violations of Sections 152 and 197(1)(d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

A viral video shared on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp from the account “Silgring D Sangma Sangma” triggered the complaint.

In the video, both individuals appeared shouting slogans in the Garo language, delivering messages filled with religious hatred and voicing support for Pakistan while inciting violence against India.

Police stated that the video’s content posed a serious threat to India’s sovereignty and integrity, particularly given the sensitive nature of the current national climate.

Officials confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing.