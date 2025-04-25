Meghalaya police arrest Simon Shylla for supporting Pahalgam terrorists on social media

Guwahati: Meghalaya Police have arrested 30-year-old Simon Shylla for making controversial comments supporting the terrorists responsible for the recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed on Thursday that Shylla was apprehended after several reports surfaced about a Facebook user, “Man Shylla,” posting anti-national remarks on an Assam-based news channel covering the Pahalgam terror attack.

The posts allegedly praised the attackers and encouraged further violence against specific communities in Northeast India.

The Special Cell of the East Khasi Hills Police traced Shylla to his residence in Umlyngka and took him into custody.

Authorities have stated that his comments posed a threat to national unity and integrity.