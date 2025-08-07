Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has partnered with two Bengal-based companies under its Rs 240-crore Floriculture Mission 1.0, aiming to establish the state as a major floriculture hub in the Northeast and across India.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced the collaboration, calling it the “highest investment” in Meghalaya’s floriculture sector. He highlighted that the mission expects to generate direct revenue of approximately Rs 600 crore in the coming years.

The government plans to focus on cultivating high-value flowers, including orchids like Dendrobium, Cymbidium, Vanda, and Phalaenopsis, as well as oriental lilies. These varieties enjoy strong demand both domestically and internationally, according to an official release.

To ensure quality and sustainable growth, Sangma explained that the administration engaged two experienced service providers—Darjeeling Gardens and North Bengal Floritech. These firms will supply technical expertise, premium planting materials, infrastructure support, and guarantee market access through a three-year buyback agreement.

“We are developing region-specific flower clusters using scientific cultivation methods,” Sangma added. “This initiative builds on Meghalaya’s natural advantages while introducing innovative farming systems.”

Darjeeling Gardens Private Limited, based in Siliguri and founded in 2008, specializes in producing orchids adapted to specific environments. The company operates farms across Mirik, Siliguri, Sonada, and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal and has earned a reputation as a reliable orchid supplier.

North Bengal Floritech, also located in Siliguri, manufactures mushroom spawn, cut flowers, and nitrogen-phosphorus fertilizers.

The National People’s Party-led government has allocated Rs 240 crore for the Floriculture Mission over the next three years.

During a visit to Mawkriah village in East Khasi Hills alongside Agriculture Minister Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh and MLA Ronnie Lyngdoh, Chief Minister Sangma emphasized the mission’s goal to transform floriculture into a high-value, climate-resilient, and sustainable livelihood option.

Meghalaya’s unique agro-climatic conditions, blending tropical and temperate climates, make it particularly suitable for cultivating these crops.

The floriculture mission aligns with the state’s broader agricultural vision, which has successfully boosted projects like the Lakadong Turmeric Mission. Under this program, turmeric production surged from 1,000 MT to over 20,000 MT through targeted investments, self-help group-led processing units, and robust market linkages.

Sangma stated, “Our agricultural vision focuses on identifying and scaling Meghalaya’s core strengths. We aim to double farmers’ incomes, diversify rural livelihoods, and position agriculture as a pillar of sustainable development.”

To support the growing floriculture sector, the government plans to establish storage and logistics hubs at key production sites. These hubs will help preserve flower quality, enable timely transportation, and improve market access for farmers.

Additionally, Sangma highlighted that existing schemes like CM’s Farm Plus and CM-Assure will integrate with the floriculture mission to provide comprehensive support to Meghalaya’s farming community.