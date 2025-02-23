Guwahati: The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) in West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya once again reaffirmed its opposition to the proposed railway project in the region.

In a statement, the FKJGP urged the central government to refrain from constructing a railway line in Jaintia Hills without implementing stringent laws to safeguard the rights and interests of indigenous people.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The organisation also appealed to the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) to withhold the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) for the proposed project.

The NFR had proposed a 180-kilometre broad gauge railway line connecting Chaparmukh Junction in Assam to Jowai in Meghalaya.

The project was initiated to enhance inter-state connectivity and address existing transportation infrastructure gaps.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, various pressure groups in the state have expressed strong reservations against the project, citing concerns over a potential influx of migrants.