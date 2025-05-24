Guwahati: Meghalaya opposition leader Mukul Sangma has sharply criticized the Meghalaya state government for its perceived indifference in resolving the ongoing crisis at North Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

Sangma lamented the “no visible endeavour to resolve the NEHU problem,” citing its detrimental impact on the state’s higher education environment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Sangma stressed that it is the government’s responsibility to address the months-long crisis.

He urged both the state and central governments to find a solution to the “mess that has earned the university a bad name.”

However, the state government has maintained that it has limited scope to intervene, given that NEHU is a central university.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Amidst the turmoil, two senior officials from the Ministry of Education, Additional Secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal and Director of Higher Education Subrat Kumar Pradhan, recently visited NEHU’s Shillong campus.

They held back-to-back meetings with faculty members, deans, and heads of departments, expressing optimism that the situation at the university would soon normalize. Their positive outlook comes despite the NEHU Students’ Union (NEHUSU) firm demand for the removal of Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.

Beyond the NEHU crisis, Mukul Sangma also voiced strong objections to the practice of outsourcing jobs in various government-run companies.

He specifically cited the composition of the Shillong Smart City Ltd, expressing concern over the “unhealthy trend” of assigning people from outside to implement smart city projects.

Sangma argued that the government’s move to replace its employees with external individuals is “weaponising the scheme to vitiate the environment, which does not augur well for Meghalaya.”

Furthermore, Sangma criticized the Chief Minister for what he called a “stunt” involving the distribution of cricket kits to a group of players on social media.