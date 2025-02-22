Shillong: Nongthymmai’s NPP candidate, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, has claimed that he was previously misled by the Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) chief, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, regarding the implications of Article 371 in Meghalaya.

Syiem who is also the incumbent Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), stated that during his time with the VPP, he was assured that the implementation of Article 371 would not affect the district councils.

However, he now believes that the Sixth Schedule is the most effective constitutional safeguard for the Khasi indigenous community, preserving their customary practices and traditions.

Syiem questioned the motives of those advocating for Article 371, emphasizing that Meghalaya is fortunate to have the protections provided by the Sixth Schedule.

He also expressed confidence in his electoral victory, asserting that voters have supported a party committed to pro-people policies.

If elected, Syiem pledged to advocate for strengthening the provisions of the Sixth Schedule and ensuring better governance within the council.

He further assured that he would work towards the overall welfare and development of society.

Meanwhile, a Congress candidate from Laitumkhrah-Malki, Manuel Badwar, echoed similar sentiments.

Badwar stated that implementing Article 371 would weaken the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), which currently derive their powers from the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.