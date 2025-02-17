Shillong: The National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya has launched a scathing attack on the Voice of the People Party (VPP) and its chief, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, accusing him of failing to engage in “meaningful debates” within the state assembly.

According to NPP leader Pyniaid Sing Syiem, Basaiawmoit resorts to grandstanding during public meetings and election campaigns, indulging in empty populism rather than substantive discussions.

Syiem questioned Basaiawmoit’s credibility as a legislator, stating that he has repeatedly dodged the platform meant for real political discourse ¹.

Syiem’s remarks came during a candidate debate in Nongthymmai, where he responded to a voter’s question about the NPP’s frequent references to Basaiawmoit and the VPP.

He added that the NPP, which heads the MDA 2.0 government with 32 MLAs, is focused on governance and state development rather than empty rhetoric.

Syiem also drew from his past association with Basaiawmoit in the HSPDP, recalling how the VPP chief dismissed critical advice regarding Article 371, ignoring concerns that it could jeopardize the Sixth Schedule.

The NPP’s criticism of the VPP comes amid a broader debate about the role of opposition parties in Meghalaya’s politics.

The VPP has been accused of disrupting election meetings and spreading fake news on social media.