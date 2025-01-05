Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has sounded the alarm over reports of Bangladeshi nationals entering India through Meghalaya, urging the central government to fortify security measures along the 443 km international border.

VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh described the situation as “alarming” and emphasized the need for immediate action to prevent further illegal infiltration.

He stated that the ongoing situation in Bangladesh may compel its citizens to seek refuge in safer areas, making the border more vulnerable.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have busted a nexus involving Indian and Bangladeshi nationals who facilitated the illegal settlement of Bangladeshi immigrants in India.

Four individuals, including a couple, have been arrested, and several alleged Bangladeshis are being interrogated.

The police uncovered a large syndicate that used the “donkey route” – a method of illegal immigration involving long treks to bypass official checkpoints.

The syndicate operated in modules, transporting infiltrators from Meghalaya’s border to railway stations in Assam and eventually to Kolkata.

The VPP has also called on states bordering Bangladesh in the Northeast to remain alert.