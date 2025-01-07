Meghalaya: Nephew kills uncle in Tura over betel nut dispute

Guwahati: A fatal altercation unfolded in Tura, West Garo Hills district, Meghalaya on Tuesday morning when a minor dispute between two areca nut vendors turned deadly.

The two men, identified as uncle and nephew, were involved in a heated verbal exchange near the supermarket area opposite the MTC bus stand in Tura. What started as a disagreement quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

During the altercation, the nephew attacked his uncle with a Garo Dao, a traditional machete-like weapon, striking him in the abdomen.

Despite efforts by bystanders to help and rush the victim to a nearby hospital, the uncle succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The two individuals are believed to be from the Mancachar-Singimari area, known for its areca nut trade.

Local police responded swiftly to the scene, apprehending the nephew and seizing the weapon used in the attack.

While preliminary inquiries suggest the dispute may have stemmed from business-related tensions, authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.