Guwahati: The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA), Meghalaya, has urged Shillong Campus Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sumarbin Umdor, to promptly address a series of unresolved faculty demands.

In a recent meeting, the newly elected NEHUTA Executive Committee presented a detailed list of 18 pending issues that, according to the association, remained unaddressed during the tenure of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, sparking prolonged protests by faculty members.

NEHUTA President Dr. Lakhon Kma emphasized the need to appoint regular Deans based on rotational seniority, a long-standing NEHU practice in line with Articles 14–16 of the Indian Constitution.

He also proposed that the university amend Statute 6, Clause (1), so the Vice Chancellor can appoint Deans from among the school’s professors for a three-year term, and reappoint them after exhausting the seniority list.

The association pressed for the immediate implementation of the long-delayed Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for faculty promotions, citing frustration and stagnation due to years of inaction. NEHUTA urged the administration to complete the CAS process for all stages by July 9.

To reduce reliance on contractual staffing and control operational expenses, NEHUTA called for swift recruitment of both teaching and non-teaching staff. The association insisted the university should release advertisements by June 25 and complete the recruitment process within three months.

Dr. Kma also demanded disciplinary action against Registrar Omkar Singh and Deputy Registrar Amit Gupta, who have reportedly been on unauthorized leave for over six months. He requested their immediate salary suspension under CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972 and called for proceedings under CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965.

Raising transparency concerns, NEHUTA urged the reconstitution of the Building Committee within a week. Dr. Kma objected to the Vice-Chancellor serving as chairperson and recommended appointing a senior professor instead, in keeping with previous NEHU conventions.

On the matter of the ICSSR-NERC directorship, NEHUTA noted that the current Honorary Director’s term has ended. The association requested that a senior professor be nominated for immediate appointment.

NEHUTA also criticized the university for holding only one convocation in the last four years and called for organizing regular convocations without further delay.

In addition, the association demanded the university submit a Rs 1 crore claim to the Ministry of Education for the construction of Gate No. 1, as assured by a central team that recently visited the campus.

Dr. Kma reaffirmed NEHUTA’s commitment to institutional accountability and urged the Pro-VC to act on these issues without delay.