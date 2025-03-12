Meghalaya: NEHU VC urges students to reject aggressive protests

Shillong: In an emotional appeal to the students, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla has condemned the actions of a few professors at the center of the ongoing unrest at the university.

Shukla accused these individuals of prioritizing their personal agendas over the welfare of the students and the university.

“I want to share the truth with you so that you can make informed decisions, free from the influence of those who do not have your best interests at heart. Unfortunately, they have used you, the students, as tools for their own gain,” Shukla said in his address, urging students to collaborate in rebuilding the university with wisdom, patience, and mutual respect.

The VC questioned why certain “leaders” did not encourage peaceful discussions, instead pushing for aggressive protests. He stressed that if these individuals truly cared about the students, they would have chosen constructive solutions over disruptive actions.

“Are you really fighting for a cause that benefits you, or are you being misled?” he asked, cautioning students not to let the ambitions of a few selfish individuals jeopardize their futures. He emphasized the need for peace at NEHU, highlighting that the university’s reputation was at risk due to the actions of these disruptive figures.

Shukla clarified that his appeal was not a political statement but a sincere call for peace and progress at NEHU. He lamented that the ongoing unrest had diverted attention from academics and research, activities that should be central to student life.

“The recent events have disturbed the peaceful academic environment, putting your education at risk,” Shukla said, acknowledging that he had been open to discussions and had already addressed several student demands, such as appointing a Pro-Vice-Chancellor. Despite his willingness to engage, protests have continued to escalate and become more violent.

He also noted that faculty and staff had been threatened, and the protests had morphed into a conflict driven by personal and political agendas rather than genuine student concerns. Shukla expressed regret over the involvement of external groups, which he said had turned what began as a student movement into a politically charged issue.

Shukla questioned why the protests had turned so aggressive and why demands for his resignation were being made without valid reasons. He pointed out that those inciting the unrest would not face the consequences, while students were suffering the most.

“If this situation continues, it will harm your prospects. Your academic schedule is disrupted, your job opportunities and higher studies are at risk, and the reputation of your degrees is being damaged. Employers and universities across the country are watching what is happening at NEHU. Is this what you really want?” he asked.

The VC concluded by stressing that his primary responsibility was to ensure NEHU remains a place for students to learn and grow in a safe, peaceful environment. He called for the support of the students, urging them to see through the lies and manipulations that were hindering the university’s progress.

“Every decision I have made has been for the betterment of this institution, not for personal gain. But I cannot do this alone. I need your support,” Shukla added.