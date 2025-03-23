Shillong: Amid the stalemate, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has reached out to the faculty members of the university.

VC Shukla on Saturday pledged to resolve faculty concerns, particularly the delayed Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions, following student union calls for a boycott of his leadership.

This comes a day after the NEHU Students’ Union and the Khasi Students’ Union urged teaching staff to disregard his directives.

VC Shukla expressed appreciation for the faculty’s dedication to teaching and research, highlighting their role within the National Education Policy. However, he admitted that recent disruptions had caused administrative delays and student uncertainty.

A primary concern was the stalled CAS promotions. Despite initiating the process for a second time in 2024, aiming for completion by March 2025, unforeseen challenges caused delays.

Prof. Shukla apologized and assured faculty that finalizing CAS promotions is a priority, promising completion in the coming months, with special attention to those nearing retirement.

“Recognizing and rewarding the hard work, dedication, and scholarly contributions of our academicians is essential,” he stated.

He also emphasized the impact of administrative slowdowns on NEHU’s academic mission, noting that over 82% of students are from Meghalaya.

The NEHU VC stressed the importance of stability for their education and future, as academic schedules have been disrupted.

“A university thrives when its faculty, staff, and administration work in harmony with the ethics of teaching,” Prof. Shukla said, urging stakeholders to collaborate.

He called for unity to achieve academic progress, faculty recognition, and student success. Reaffirming his open-door policy, he pledged to listen, collaborate, and support faculty in upholding NEHU’s academic excellence.